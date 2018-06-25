Kamloops this Week

Standoff in Kamloops ends peacefully

Kamloops Mounties negotiated with a distraught man to leave his home

  • Jun. 25, 2018 8:48 a.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A standoff between Kamloops Mounties and a man in a house on the North Shore has ended peacefully.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the man, who had barricaded himself in his house in the 1200-block of Schubert Drive earlier Sunday, surrendered to officers at about 9 p.m.

Police were called at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday and told of a man in mental distress.

Shelkie said officers arrived at the man’s home, but he refused to come out and threatened violence if officers went into his house.

That led to members of the emergency response team and a police negotiator to arrive on the scene,

After talking with the negotiator, the man peacefully left his home and was taken to hospital for observation.

No area residences had to be evacuated.

On Friday, the ERT raided a home on Linden Avenue, not far from Sunday’s operation, where two people were arrested and drugs and weapons seized.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Storm knocks out power

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap Regional District protests proposed recycling changes

Plans will cost smaller communities, directors also irked by residential/commercial divide

In photos: Airport Appreciation Day

The Salmon Arm community took time to appreciate the airport on June 24

Sandcastles for hospice return to Salmon Arm

Another ambitious project undertaken by Marc Danserau in memory of his daughter

Mabel Lake Road roll over claims life

Armstrong man died in hospital after single vehicle roll over June 18

Shuswap athletes set to represent region at BC Summer Games

Competitions begin in Cowichan July 19

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Rainbow crosswalk in B.C. defaced 10 days after installation

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk has been defaced sometime over the weekend

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter winch team aids woman in medical distress

Woman airlifted from mountainous terrain near Coldstream Sunday

Storm knocks out power

Storm rolls through Okanagan causing damage

Most Read