Stanley Cup champion and local Duncan Keith holds up the Stanley Cup in Penticton in 2013. (File photo)

Stanley Cup comes to Osoyoos to support firefighters

The Cup will be at North Basin Brewing Co. on Monday, Aug. 2

The Stanley Cup is in Osoyoos Monday, Aug. 2 with funds raised going to the community’s two volunteer fire departments.

The Stanley Cup is at North Basin Brewing Co. for photo opportunities from 2 to 3 p.m.

“Get your pictures by donation with Lord Stanley himself in support and appreciation of the volunteer firefighters from the Anarchist Mountain and Osoyoos Fire Department,” said North Basin’s Lisa Deleo. Free beer for volunteer firefighters on Monday.

Deleo was encouraging people to bring a cash donation going towards the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department, as well as the Osoyoos Fire Department.

A friend of North Basin Brewing Co. is a scout for the Tampa Bay Lightning who won the 2021 Stanley Cup. It was his turn to have the cup and he wanted to share it with the community, said Deleo on Facebook.

The micro-brewery, which opened earlier this year, wanted to find a way to support the firefighters who have been working day and night fighting the Nk’Mip fire which is now listed at over 13,000 hectares.

READ MORE: First micro-brewery opens in Osoyoos

READ MORE: Duncan Keith brings the Stanley cup to Penticton

Previous story
Explosive device found at site of Kelowna shooting that sent 2 men to hospital
Next story
More evacuation alerts being issued for Garrison Lake fire, near Manning Park

Just Posted

An evacuation alert for the White Rock Lake wildfire has been expanded to include area west of and above Yankee Flats Road, north to Spa Creek, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation alert for White Rock Lake fire expanded east from Falkland

Sicamous RCMP are investigating a suspicious structural fire that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (File photo)
RCMP: Suspicious structural blaze east of Sicamous could have ignited wildfire

Cooler temperatures and precipitation Sunday, Aug. 1, may have been a help in battling the Two Mile Wildfire near the District of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service aerial photo) Cooler temperatures and precipitation Sunday, Aug. 1, may have been a help in battling the Two Mile Wildfire near the District of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service aerial photo)
Mother Nature offers brief reprieve in Shuswap firefighting efforts

Sicamous Eagles player Andrew Berkelaar attempts to flip the puck past Chase Heat Goalie Vince Benedetto on February 21, 2020. (Rick Koch Photo)
Sicamous Eagles 2021-22 hockey season to begin October 1