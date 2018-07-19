Instagram: diablodogs

1,490 Peachland residents put on evacuation alert

The Mount Eneas wildfire has forced an evacuation alert of 596 properties

UPDATE: 12:16 a.m.

A local state of emergency has been declared in the District of Peachland and an evacuation alert issued for 596 properties south of Princeton Avenue east to Highway 97.

Approximately 1,490 residents living within this large area of Peachland should be prepared to leave their homes on short notice for an extended period of time.

Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin declared a state of emergency about 11:30 p.m, due to strong winds that increased fire behaviour.

“This is not a time for Peachlanders to panic, but to pull together, as I’m proud to see so many of you have already done.

The fire chief feels comfortable that they will not need to evacuate the Antler’s Beach Mobile Home Park or Thorne Road, or any residents on alert in that area tonight, as the fire has calmed down,” she stated on Facebook.

The following addresses and streets are affected by the Evacuation Alert:

  • 6107 – 6146 AITKENS RD
  • 4720 – 4728 BLACKSMITH PL
  • 6205 – 6230 BONNIE LANE
  • 6272 – 6590 BULYEA AVE
  • 6148 – 6178 DAVIES CRES
  • 4948 – 5079 ELLIOTT AVE
  • 6503 – 6551 FERGUSON PL
  • 6093 – 6212 GUMMOW RD
  • 6040 – 6054 HAWKES ST
  • 6201 – 6265 HEIGHWAY LANE
  • 5920 – 6663 HIGHWAY 97
  • 5247 INGA ST
  • 6400 -6493 KEYES AVE
  • 6106 – 6266 LIPSETT AVE
  • 6421 – 6465 MACK RD
  • 5440 – 5463 MCDOUGALD RD
  • 6229 – 6261 MILLER RD
  • 5420 – 5443 PIERCE PL
  • 5357 – 5495 PIERCE ST
  • 5960 – 5976 PRINCESS ST
  • 4525 – 5379 PRINCETON AVE (odd addresses on south side)
  • 6472 – 6486 RENFREW CRT
  • 6226 – 6650 RENFREW RD
  • RENFREW RD PARK CEMETERY
  • 6482 – 6568 SHERBURN RD
  • 6404 – 6439 STUART CRES
  • 6471 – 6485 STUART CRES S
  • 6267 SUNDSTROM CRT
  • 6306 – 6376 TOPHAM PL
  • 6363 – 6575 VERNON AVE
  • 6203 – 6297 WHINTON CRES
  • 6107 – 6192 WILSON RD
  • 6325 – 6391 YORK LANE

——————-

ORIGINAL:

A state of emergency is being declared in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

Thursday evening’s gusty winds have increased the potential threat to structures from the blaze.

RELATED: Skeleton crew to watch 1,000 hectare wildfire near Peachland overnight

Three properties in the Regional District outside of Peachland that were earlier put on evacuation alert are now on evacuation order.

Properties affected by the evacuation order include:

  • 303, 305 and 307 Log Chute Rd

Emergency Support Services has set up a reception centre at the Lakeview Heights Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Drive, in West Kelowna.

Residents that are out of their homes must report to the reception centre and register in order to receive any assistance and lodging.

Residents on the following properties remain on evacuation alert:

  • 6801 – 6895 Highway 97 S

Properties within the District of Peachland include:

  • 6649 Hardy St
  • 6696 Highway 97
  • 6705 Highway 97
  • Units 1 – 40 6711 Highway 97
  • 6691 – 6789 Thorne Rd

For a detailed map showing affected properties click here.

RELATED: Mount Conkle wildfire near Summerland continues to grow

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage
Next story
Highway 97 near Peachland closed due to dynamic wildfire activity

Just Posted

Stay safe around predators in the North Okanagan-Shuswap

Conservation officers in Salmon Arm provide tips for dealing with bears and cougars

Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Highway 97 near Peachland closed due to dynamic wildfire activity

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is being shut down due to wildfires

Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

Regional District of North Okanagan available to help neighbourhoods and groups achieve FireSmart practices

BC Games: Dance, spoken-word highlights at Opening Ceremony in Cowichan

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

1,490 Peachland residents put on evacuation alert

The Mount Eneas wildfire has forced an evacuation alert of 596 properties

B.C. city wants pot punted from farmland

Concerned about conversion from growing food to making marijuana

Centre set up for Summerland wildfire evacuees

Summerland Emergency Support Services has processed 55 people from 16 households

Flicked cigarette butt sparks small fire

The cigarette would have added fuel to the fire if it wasn’t for good samaritans

On the street: Kelowna reacts to 2018 wildfires

BC Wildfire is working with local departments to battle multiple blazes near Kelowna.

Invasive iris gets the chop from McGuire Lake

Group replaces invasive species with native cattails grown from seed by local volunteer

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Most Read