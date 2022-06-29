(Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

(Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

State of Emergency lifted after creeks flood in Kelowna

Two individuals lost thier lives in local bodies of water during the emergency

  • Jun. 29, 2022 1:30 p.m.
  • News

Kelowna’s State of Local Emergency was rescinded overnight.

Flooding along Mission, Scotty, and Mill creeks prompted the activation of a state of emergency on June 14.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations posted to its website to explain Okanagan Lake is still 14 centimetres above full pool. Other lakes in the region also remain above full pool.

Boaters are encouraged to keep their distance from shorelines and reduce speeds to avoid potential shoreline erosion from wakes and waves.

Residents are also encouraged to leave debris that’s washed up on the waterfront to protect against erosion.

Sadly, two individuals lost their lives during the state of emergency.

Chelsea Cardno’s body was found in a flooded field on June 24. She had been missing since June 14, after leaving to walk her dog near Mission Creek.

The body of Calgary man Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji was recovered from Okanagan Lake last week after going missing on June 17 while boating with friends.

READ MORE: High streamflow advisory issued for the Okanagan

READ MORE: Fundraiser set up for family of deceased Kelowna woman found near Mission Creek

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
