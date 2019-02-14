Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 1.3% in December

The drop for the final month of 2018 was the third consecutive month to see a decline

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.3 per cent to $56.4 billion in December as sales of petroleum and coal products fell.

The agency says the drop for the final month of 2018 was the third consecutive month to see a decline.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Statistics Canada says sales were down in 12 of 21 industries tracked, representing 72.7 per cent of manufacturing sales.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry fell 10.4 per cent to $5.2 billion, with a decrease in volume accounting for about half the decline.

In volume terms, overall manufacturing sales were down 1.2 per cent in December.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teacher who recorded students with pen camera is guilty of voyeurism: high court
Next story
Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Just Posted

‘Everybody’s drowning right now’: B.C. fruit industry struggling

Increase to miminum wage and adjustments to piece rates could affect seasonal workers

Domestic, feral cats implicated in steep decline of songbirds

Committee to help save Shuswap songbirds through education

The Okanagan has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Achy Breaky Heart was a clear winner in the votes on FaceBook

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Dog poop piling up on public paths and trails

Dog owners reminded of the health and environmental hazards of letting poop lie

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Okanagan chef prepares special lunch for store after break-in

Kelowna’s James Holmes cooked up a storm to help brighten the employee’s day

Love and marriage? Not in this B.C. town

Princeton city councillor suggests the reason might be Netflix

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

Police incident unfolds in Kamloops

Police are on scene of multiple locations in the city

Most Read