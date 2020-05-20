Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Statistics Canada is expected to report that the consumer price index decreased in April, the first full month the economy was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate turned negative in April

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009

Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate turned negative in April as the economy came to a standstill in the first full month of the pandemic.

The agency reports the consumer price index for April fell 0.2 per cent compared with a year ago as energy prices plunged.

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009.

The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 0.9 per cent in March when the pandemic began.

Economists on average expected a reading of -0.1 per cent for April, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

READ MORE: Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

More coming.

The Canadian Press

