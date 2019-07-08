(Twitter)

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

The statue of a controversial judge that stood in front of the courthouse in New Westminster is now gone.

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858.

These days, Begbie is remembered as the judge who presided over the murder trial of five Tsilhqot’in men as part of the Chilcotin War in 1864. All five were hanged near Quesnel, with a sixth hanged in New Westminster.

Premier Christy Clark exonerated the men in 2014 and in May of this year, New Westminster council voted to remove the statue.

Councillors Nadine Nakagawa and Chuck Puchmayr said in their motion that the statue is a “symbol of the colonial era and this grave injustice.”

READ MORE: New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’

But not everyone was happy about the statue’s removal.

“That is too bad. You can’t erase history but we can learn from it,” said one Instagram user.

“So New Westminster is to re-write history taking down any colonial history,” said Dan Donnelly on Twitter.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

Just Posted

Pickup truck collides with residence in hit and run

RCMP Report: Salmon Arm police respond to report of theft, two collisions

Semi driver ticketed following Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Pickup truck rear-ended as driver attempts to turn off highway in Tappen

RCMP Report: ATM stolen in break and enter at Malakwa restaurant

Vehicle stolen in Sicamous recovered following day in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Fake gold jewelry scam hits Sicamous

Victim reports buying fake gold jewellery from a family in a white rental van at a gas station

Efforts to grow medical services in Sicamous ongoing

New doctor a step in the right direction, more services needed says wellness comitee member

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Weather may have been factor in fatal South Okanagan motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist lost control just north of Penticton on Highway 97 and crossed the centre line

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

The collision occurred on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

Letter: Absence of abortion regulation real controversy

Writer says targeting of theatre staff shows lack of respect for freedom of speech and assembly

Most Read