Statue of rocket proposed for Summerland Secondary School

SCHOOL LOGO Summerland Secondary School’s teams are called the Rockets and the logo features a stylized rocket. A statue of a rocket has been proposed to grace the high school property. (Image submitted)

By Joshua Oggelsby

Summerland Secondary School and Ripley Stainless are teaming up on a project to build a statue for the school.

Ripley Stainless is celebrating its 40th year in business and they wanted to do something special for the community.

That’s when Lara Hughes of Ripley Stainless, a former Summerland Secondary School graduate, came up with the idea of a statue.

READ MORE: Greener future for Summerland Secondary

READ MORE: Program teaches entrepreneur skills

“I have always wondered why we didn’t have a statue like other schools,” said Hughes. “And a stainless rocket would be so cool and unique.”

Ripley Stainless will be supplying the materials and their employees will be volunteering drafting and welding time on Fridays towards the project.

The statue will be of a rocket and there was recently a competition at the school for a design idea. The company will be working together with the students to come up with the right design for the rocket.

The statue could be as high as nine metres and will be placed in the centre of the roundabout of the school parking lot if the project is approved by the board of the Okanagan Skaha School District.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.