As the May long weekend approaches, all South Okanagan municipalities have come together to discourage non-essential travel. (File photo)

‘Stay home’ say South Okanagan municipalities as May long weekend approaches

South Okanagan towns inundated with visitors, says RDOS

As the May long weekend approaches, all South Okanagan municipalities have come together to discourage non-essential travel.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) including the City of Penticton, Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos, District of Summerland, Village of Keremeos and the Town of Princeton are asking visitors to follow current provincial health directives and avoid travelling at this time.

READ MORE: COVID-19: RDOS implements precautions for migrant workers at Oliver campground

Many South Okanagan communities, the RDOS explained, have been inundated with visitors which they say puts health care professionals, first responders and citizens at risk.

“With the influx of visitors, any medical issues due to COVID-19 will also put our small rural hospitals and health care facilities over capacity, and unable to serve both visitors and residents,” reads a message by RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich, May 1.

Normally at this time, communities would be welcoming thousands of visitors from across B.C. and Alberta for tourism and recreation. However, due to COVID-19, the RDOS is asking visitors to follow provincial health directives and temporarily avoid non-essential travel.

“Together, we can do our part to protect vulnerable people from COVID-19,” reads the message. “Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. We look forward to seeing you again soon, under more favourable circumstances.”

READ MORE: Summerland mayor anticipates relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 knocks out Armstrong MetalFest
Next story
Some Kelowna residents want the city to re-open despite pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19 knocks out Armstrong MetalFest

Tickets can be refunded or honoured next year

Trans-Canada Highway to be expanded to four lanes in Chase

The project will ensure safety and efficiency for travellers and commercial truck drivers

Salmon Arm council divided on whether to cut more expenses in 2020 budget

City councillor: ‘I have never in all my years on council been one to vote against a budget’

Salmon Arm Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company says other employees in close, prolonged contact directed to self-isolate

Former Syrian refugee in Shuswap shares his love for Ramadan

Salmon Arm resident looks forward to the holy month of fasting all year

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

China likes Canada’s ‘cool head’ amid U.S. ‘smears’ over COVID-19, says envoy

Ambassador Cong Peiwu also says he wants Canadians to know that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are healthy

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

‘Stay home’ say South Okanagan municipalities as May long weekend approaches

South Okanagan towns inundated with visitors, says RDOS

Kelowna’s Value Village the only one open in North America

The chain has implemented a number of precautionary changes including reduced hours

Some Kelowna residents want the city to re-open despite pandemic

The residents said they want businesses to re-open and recovery from the economic downturn

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Most Read