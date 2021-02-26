Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)

‘Stay local’: Dr. Henry shoots down spring break travel for British Columbians

B.C. is reportedly working with other provincial governments to determine March break policies

“Think small, think local,” says B.C.’s top doctor in light of the upcoming March break students in the province will have apart from school.

Dr. Bonnie Henry emphasized during a live press conference Thursday (Feb. 25) the COVID-19 pandemic still poses a threat to public health.

“In terms of travel, right now as always, we need to stay local,” Henry explained, discouraging lofty spring break plans.

“We’re going to be reassessing things as we move through the next weeks and we will be talking more about March break and what we need to do in the coming days,” she said.

B.C. is working with other provincial governments to determine nationwide policies surrounding the informal holiday.

Formerly, the province indicated travel restrictions could be loosened in time for spring break if transmission numbers lowered.

However, after nearly two weeks of trending downwards, B.C.’s daily COVID-19 death toll shot up to 10 Thursday along with the announcement of 395 new cases of the disease.

Travel restrictions remain in effect as B.C.’s rate of transmission and positivity rate continue to rise.

Provincial authorities are looking into ways young British Columbians can enjoy safe opportunities with friends amid the break, Henry said.


