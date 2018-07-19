Conservation officer Tanner Beck shows off the size difference between a black bear and grizzly skull on Wednesday, July 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Stay safe around predators in the North Okanagan-Shuswap

Conservation officers in Salmon Arm provide tips for dealing with bears and cougars

A presentation at the Salmon Arm branch of the Okanagan Regional Library Branch from members of the conservation officer service on July 18 provided tips on how to avoid an attack from the predators that roam B.C.’s woods.

Conservation officers Tanner Beck and Micah Kneller explained the differing behaviours and characteristics of predators, beginning with the most rarely seen, the cougar.

“Everything cougars hunt and eat tries to run from them,” Beck said.

Related: Kayaker mauled by grizzly bear in southeast B.C.

He emphasized the importance of making lots of noise and trying to appear as large and scary as possible in an encounter with a cougar. The big cats do not want to fight and will usually flee when they encounter something that holds its ground rather than running away.

“They’re a stealth hunter, when they kill their prey, they sneak up on it,” Kneller added.

To drive home the size of the cougar, the conservation officers brought along one’s hide with its paws and long tail still attached; young audience members gathered around to pet its fur.

Although the elusive felines are rarely seen, the officers said they are common in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, but just choose to lie still in the underbrush or up in a tree when they sense anything other than their prey nearby.

“If you hike or spend any time in the bush, I guarantee you have been seen by a cougar,” Kneller said.

One young boy audience asked if cougars are more likely to perceive children as prey than adults. The conservation officers replied that children’s higher voices and greater likelihood of being down on all fours may make them appear more like prey, but stressed that attacks on people no matter their age are very rare.

Related: Cougar stalks woman in Shuswap

How to conduct yourself around the two species of bears which are common in the B.C. woods was another focus of the conservation officers’ presentation. The officers explained the differences between black bears and grizzly bears; they said colour is not always a good indicator as it varies widely in different regions and is based on other factors. Instead, the officers suggested looking for the grizzlies’ greater size and large hump of muscle on their backs.

The conservation officers recommended audience members hike in groups and make lots of noise on the trail to make sure they do not startle a bear in close quarters, as this could cause the bear to attack.

In an encounter with a bear, the officers said it is important not to run away or scream. They said black bears in particular can often be scared off by people in groups or standing their ground making a lot of noise.

Although they are seen often and usually run away from contact with people, the officers said people should not take encounters with black bears lightly.

“People underestimate black bears,” Kneller said.

“You might encounter one bear that takes off, the next one might not.”

The most important bear-safety tip the conservation officers had for the audience was to manage attractants such as food and garbage on their properties so the bears do not become habituated to people.

