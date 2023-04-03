A police helicopter searches the area in Akwesasne, Que., Friday, March 31, 2023. Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne say the bodies of eight migrants of Indian and Romanian descent were pulled from the river Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A police helicopter searches the area in Akwesasne, Que., Friday, March 31, 2023. Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne say the bodies of eight migrants of Indian and Romanian descent were pulled from the river Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Still no sign of missing man whose boat was found near bodies of eight migrants

Police say victims consisted of two families, one of Romanian and another of Indian descent

There is still no sign of a missing Akwesasne man whose boat was found where the bodies of eight migrants were pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police have been looking for 30-year-old Casey Oakes since Thursday, whom officers were searching for when the first bodies were discovered.

Oakes was last seen Wednesday night operating a boat that was found next to the migrants’ bodies, but police have made no direct connections between Oakes and the deaths.

Police have said the eight victims consisted of two families, one of Romanian and another of Indian descent.

Authorities said they were allegedly attempting to illegally cross into the United States from Canada through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory, which straddles provincial and international boundaries and includes regions of Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

Police identified two of the migrants on Saturday as Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache, 28, and 28-year-old Florin Iordache, who was carrying Canadian passports for two young children _ aged one and two _ who were among the victims. All four were of Romanian descent.

The identities of four Indian nationals also pulled from the marsh have not yet been confirmed and their next of kin had not been notified.

During an appearance Sunday on a French-language talk show, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy, and that he wants to discourage people from putting themselves in danger to cross the border irregularly.

He said that is part of the reason why Canada signed an improvement to the Safe Third Country agreement with the United States to regulate and encourage proper immigration.

He told popular Radio-Canada television show Tout le monde en parle that Canada continues to be an open and welcoming country, “but we privilege people who come in a regular way.”

READ MORE: Migrant death toll rises to 8 after bodies of child, adult found near Quebec/U.S. border

border agencyimmigrantsQuebecUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World-class Kelowna arm wrestler pumped for provincial championships
Next story
Herring spawn documented for perhaps first time ever in B.C.’s Port McNeill

Just Posted

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

The Salmon Arm Husky station at 50 Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday morning, April 3, as the business was being converted into an Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Co-op conversion underway at Salmon Arm service station on Highway 1

Firefighters training. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District) Firefighters train to deal with a vehicle blaze. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District)
Now hiring: Assistant fire chief needed for Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Shuswap Middle School students will check out the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus on May 3, and district students in grades 10-12 can attend the Experience OC event on May 5, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Shuswap students plan for post-secondary at Okanagan College in Salmon Arm

Pop-up banner image