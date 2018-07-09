Still no success in finding missing python in Delta

The missing snake named Gypsy was spotted on the Canada Day long weekend

A missing pet python named Gypsy was spotted on the Canada Day long weekend in Delta, B.C., shortly after it disappeared into a farmer’s field June 30.

Delta Police say someone spotted the dark caramel-coloured snake near the Westham Island Bridge and snapped a photo, but didn’t tell an animal shelter about what they had seen until July 3.

The police say the information came to light after they issues a news release about the two-metre-long ball python on Saturday.

They say bylaw inspectors have made patrols of the area, but have not seen the snake, and no other sightings have been reported.

Police say ball pythons are non-venomous, more docile than other types of snakes and primarily eat mice, rats and birds in the wild.

They know the snake’s owner but do not know the circumstances of how the creature came to be in a farmer’s field, or even in which field it was last seen.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan gets representation among B.C. friendship centres

Just Posted

Shuswap U15 girls make history at Provincial Cup

Soccer team brings home BC gold medal for the first time ever for region

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

Greyhound to end bus service in B.C., Alberta

Company axing passenger bus and freight services in Prairies, and cutting all but one route in B.C.

Eight-year-old Shuswap girl hits the track at Transplant Games

Megan Leverrier of Sorrento doesn’t let the past define her

Heat returning to Okanagan; not so much for Shuswap

Mercury likely to pass 30 C mark across Okanagan region

TRAILER: Miss BC isn’t just about tiaras and sashes

Check out a sneak preview of a special 30-minute documentary on the Miss BC pageant coming July 13!

Still no success in finding missing python in Delta

The missing snake named Gypsy was spotted on the Canada Day long weekend

Okanagan gets representation among B.C. friendship centres

Delegations from Vernon and Penticton were elected to the B.C. association’s board of directors

Update: BC government condemns racist comments on sign

Province calls hate-filled scrawls near Kamloops ‘ignorant, cowardly and reprehensible’

Details revealed about 2016 kidnap-torture cases in B.C.

Langley woman sentenced to five years for two abductions

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation

“We stay in our lane, which is drug crimes. That’s where we stay.”

B.C. crews sent to help fight devastating wildfires in Ontario, Quebec

Both provinces helped B.C. during the 2017 wildfire season

Update: Bottle drive to raise money for sick Salmon Arm infant underway.

Community rallies to help Salmon Arm family with son in BC Children’s Hospital

Keep local government auditor, B.C. small business group says

John Horgan promised to scrap it, ministry now reviewing it

Most Read