Stolen elephant statue heads home after recovery by Salmon Arm RCMP

Police haven’t determined yet if charges will be laid

The pilfered pachyderm has been returned.

Salmon Arm RCMP report that a stolen 100-pound grey aluminum elephant statue with white tusks and trunk about seven feet high has been recovered.

It was stolen from outside Roberta Brunin’s downtown Salmon Arm residence sometime between June 5 and 6.

Police said it was found Wednesday night, June 24, and returned to its appreciative owner.

Brunin said prior to its recovery that she has had it for about five years and it is the prized piece in a collection influenced by her mother.

“My mom collected elephants all her life, so for some reason I have a few elephants in my house. Maybe, subconsciously, it’s that connection…”

Read more: Salmon Arm resident seeks return of stolen elephant

Read more: Stolen giant hamburger returned with side of shame

Staff Sgt. Scott West said a travel trailer stolen from Alberta was recovered in close proximity to the stolen statue.

The investigation continues and it’s not known yet if charges will be laid.

Brunin had surmised prior to its return that it is an awkward shape and at least a couple of people would have been needed to move it.

She said when she reported the theft to police, they were a little surprised.

“They came and looked at me kind of interesting… because I said somebody stole my elephant,” she laughed.



newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armtheft