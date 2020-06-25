Stolen elephant statue heads home after recovery by Salmon Arm RCMP

Police haven’t determined yet if charges will be laid

The pilfered pachyderm has been returned.

Salmon Arm RCMP report that a stolen 100-pound grey aluminum elephant statue with white tusks and trunk about seven feet high has been recovered.

It was stolen from outside Roberta Brunin’s downtown Salmon Arm residence sometime between June 5 and 6.

Police said it was found Wednesday night, June 24, and returned to its appreciative owner.

Brunin said prior to its recovery that she has had it for about five years and it is the prized piece in a collection influenced by her mother.

“My mom collected elephants all her life, so for some reason I have a few elephants in my house. Maybe, subconsciously, it’s that connection…”

Read more: Salmon Arm resident seeks return of stolen elephant

Read more: Stolen giant hamburger returned with side of shame

Staff Sgt. Scott West said a travel trailer stolen from Alberta was recovered in close proximity to the stolen statue.

The investigation continues and it’s not known yet if charges will be laid.

Brunin had surmised prior to its return that it is an awkward shape and at least a couple of people would have been needed to move it.

She said when she reported the theft to police, they were a little surprised.

“They came and looked at me kind of interesting… because I said somebody stole my elephant,” she laughed.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations
Next story
UPDATE: First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Just Posted

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP provide images of suspects in tent trailer theft

Vehicle involved described as older model black Toyota pickup

Shuswap Lake reaches new peak, could surpass 2018 level

After peaking then falling in May, rainy weather has driven the lake level back up

Stolen elephant statue heads home after recovery by Salmon Arm RCMP

Police haven’t determined yet if charges will be laid

Vehicle crashes into tree in Shuswap, bursts into flames

Driver reported to have fled scene of crash near Salmon Arm

Bird parts dumped in the South Shuswap came from chickens not eagles

Conservation Officers determined the illegal dumping likely came from the slaughter of poultry.

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

EDITORIAL: Celebrating Canada despite COVID-19

Canada Day is not just about getting together for a flag-raising ceremony

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Landmark’s ‘Dine the District’ returns July and August in Kelowna

The event promotes the Landmark District’s food and drink establishments

Significance on display at North Okanagan art gallery

Local and Vancouver artists come together for exhibit

Mitchell’s Musings: Leading the way through a pandemic

Columnist Glenn Mitchell sings Dr. Bonnie Henry’s praises in his latest Musings

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

Most Read