Stolen vehicle evades attempt to spike tires near Sicamous

RCMP are looking for a black late 1990s Ford pickup with a suspension lift and no licence plates

The RCMP are on the lookout for a stolen vehicle that evaded their attempts to stop it on May 23.

Sgt. Murray McNeill of the Sicamous RCMP said his officers deployed a spike belt on the Bruhn Bridge where the Trans-Canada Highway crosses the Sicamous channel after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle travelling east on the highway.

Police stopped westbound traffic on the highway for approximately 15 minutes to ensure the safety of other motorists if they had to immobilize the vehicle.

“We had the spike belt set at the bridge so if it was going to come through we could spike it safely without traffic in the way, but it never made it out,” McNeill said.

“It looks like it got somewhere in Canoe and the Salmon Arm members lost sight of it.”

McNeill described the vehicle as a black late 1990s Ford pickup with lifted suspension and no licence plates. The vehicle was stolen from Salmon Arm.

