Stone age pillars replaced by modern look in Salmon Arm’s downtown

This side of one of the new pillars in downtown Salmon Arm includes a map complete with numbered amenities as well as a QR code for maps and trails. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) This side of the new pillar at the Ross Street Plaza in Salmon Arm includes a photo of a Varied Thrush appropriately adorned in orange feathers, fitting well with the city’s brand. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) This side of the pillar at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Ross Street in Salmon Arm displays the city’s brand: Small City, Big Ideas. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) This side of the pillars in Salmon Arm includes the address and phone number for the Visitor Centre along with QR codes for amenities and the ability to live chat with Visitor Info staff. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Mayor Alan Harrison voiced accolades for the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society recently, including its latest project, the city’s new pillars.

At council’s April 11 meeting, Harrison noted he had attended the society’s AGM that morning.

He said the city contributes about $315,000 per year to EDS, but the funding formula has changed considerably over the years. When the city first agreed to funding the organization in 2015, it contributed about $270,000. The city was the sole funder at that time, he said.

Now EDS is about a $1.2 million operation, to which the city contributes 25 per cent.

“That diversification for economic development is quite impressive,” he said, adding that volunteers make it impressive, referring to the board.

He said Dawn Dunlop and Chad Shipmaker were re-appointed to the board because their terms were up. The executive re-elected included: Bill Laird as chair, Brent Moffat as vice-chair and Cathy Ingebrigston as secretary-treasurer.

“We really appreciate those volunteers. And as you know, there’s a pretty dynamic staff over there,” Harrison said.

He also added his appreciation for the new pillar signs downtown, a recent project of EDS.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

#Salmon ArmBusinessSalmon Arm council