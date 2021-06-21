The Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises residents to check on regulations before installing or changing docks, buoys or swimming platforms. (CSRD image)

Stop before you install that dock, buoy or swim platform in a Shuswap lake

Columbia Shuswap Regional District advises residents to check first as regulations may apply

Before you install or change docks or buoys in lakes in the Shuswap, you’re asked to pause to check regulations.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has issued a news release pointing out that all new docks or buoys and any replacements or alterations to current docks, swimming platforms or buoys are regulated by CSRD bylaws.

The CSRD Lakes Zoning Bylaw No. 900 contains a variety of regulations.

It applies to Shuswap Lake, Humamilt Lake, Hunakwa Lake, White Lake, Little White Lake, and those portions of Mara Lake and Adams Lake which are within the CSRD’s boundaries.

It allows a dock only for some waterfront properties and it limits the number of buoys for waterfront and semi-waterfront properties. It doesn’t permit other types of properties to have a dock or buoy.

The news release notes that docks and buoys that complied with the regulations before the bylaw was adopted in August 2012 may have been ‘grandfathered in’ and may remain under the CSRD regulations, but replacing and repairing these types of docks and buoys may be subject to limitations.

New and replacement docks, swim platforms and buoys may need a CSRD foreshore and water development permit prior to installation.

Adding to the need to check before you make changes is the fact the CSRD is not the only level of government that has jurisdiction over the foreshore and water. The BC Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and Transport Canada also have rules about docks and buoys. They may also require agreements with the landowner.

If you have any questions regarding the installation and use of docks, swim platforms and buoys for a specific CSRD property, email plan@csrd.bc.ca or call 250-833-5904. Information is also available on the CSRD website under dock and buoy regulations.

Read more: Illegal buoys netted from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Read more: Non-compliant buoys, dock removed from Shuswap Lake

newsroom@saobserver.net
