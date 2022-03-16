Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne takes questions in the museum regarding some of the area’s Indigenous roots. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne takes questions in the museum regarding some of the area’s Indigenous roots. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Storm drain the star of the show for Princeton kids on municipal tour

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne spent a day with Grade One students

Thirty-four Grade One students from John Allison School had a special tour guide and social studies teacher earlier this month.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne spent a full day ushering the kids around town facilities and attractions including the museum, fire hall, library, visitors’ center, Legion and statue park.

“It was a blast,” said Coyne, who explained provincial curriculum for this grade requires the students to learn about community.

“A lot of the kids had never been inside the museum before,” said Coyne. “Some of them said they wanted to come back with their parents.”

While the statues and the museum stagecoach seem to be the most popular stops for the kids, for Coyne the best moment came during the visit to the fire hall.

The students were fascinated there by…a storm drain.

“They were all crowded around it….There is a $400,000 fire truck sitting there and they are looking at the storm drain,” he laughed.

Related: Princeton rock hound makes history with fossil find

Related: Spray paint artist desecrates sacred pictograph

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Remains found in Bella Coola estuary tied to tragedy that claimed B.C trio
Next story
B.C. launches review of COVID-19 pandemic response

Just Posted

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko came in first place at the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, March 7-14, 2022. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko takes first place in international piano competition

Vernon and North Okanagan-Shuswap school districts will be able to purchase new buses and upgrade heating, ventilation and air condition at several schools thanks for provincial funding from the Ministry of Education. (Photo by Ted S. Warren)
Cleaner air inside and out en route for Vernon, Lumby, Sicamous schools

The District of Sicamous and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District requested a moratorium on logging in the Wiseman Creek/Sicamous Creek watershed which was impacted by the Two Mile Road wildfire in 2021. (CSRD photo)
Province likely to proceed with salvage logging in ‘high geohazard risk’ areas near Sicamous

Environment Canada has issued a freezing fog advisory for the Shuswap during the morning of Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Pixabay photo)
Warning issued of freezing fog and slippery roads in Shuswap Wednesday morning