Storm knocks out power throughout Okanagan

The entrance to Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country is blocked by downed trees Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Tara Shoemaker photo)

Thousands of Okanagan residents have been left in the dark following the wind and rainstorm Monday.

There are 783 residents in and around Cherryville whose power went out at 4 p.m. Nov. 15. The outage affects some rural Lumby and Mabel Lake residents. As of 5:20 p.m. no crew had been assigned according to BC Hydro.

On the Westside, near West Kelowna, power has been out for more than 3,600 residents in the Traders Cove area since 3 p.m. BC Hydro reported a crew is on its way shortly after 4 p.m.

In Lake Country, there are 713 properties without power north of Okanagan Centre Road. No crew had been assigned to the outage as of 5 p.m.

Check BC Hydro outages map for more.

READ MORE: Intense storm blows through Kelowna, knocks out power

READ MORE: Flooding causes chaos, extensive evacuations and power outages for thousands in B.C.

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanaganpower outagesStorm

Power is out for more than 700 Lake Country residents. (BC Hydro outage map)