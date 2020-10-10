Storm knocks out power to North Shuswap

Power is out to almost 1500 homes and businesses in the North Shuswap. (BC Hydro Image)

An approaching storm has knocked out power to hundreds of homes in the North Shuswap.

BC Hydro reports 1,459 customers without power due to trees down across wires. The outage ranges from Celista to east of Anglemont along Squilax Anglemont road. The power has been out since 3:13 p.m. but a crew is on their way to fix it.

Reports on social media indicate the cause of the outage is a lightning storm travelling east across the Shuswap. Environment Canada forecasts a risk of thunderstorm through the early evening with winds gusting as high as 50 km/h and a 60 per cent chance of rain.



