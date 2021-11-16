On Sept. 20, a boil water notice was issued and will remain in place until further notice for all Prince Rupert households and businesses. (Black Press: file photo)

Storm stirs up Grindrod boil water notice

Regional District of North Okanagan issues precautionary notice to residents

Grindrod residents are advised to boil their water after Monday’s storm stirred up turbidity in the area.

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health put the boil water notice in place Tuesday morning.

All customers who receive water from Grindrod Water Utility are on a notice because of high turbidity in the river due to recent storm activity. This event reduced the treatment plant efficiency.

The notice will be in effect until further notice.

Water should be boiled for one minute before used for drinking, preparing any foods, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, brushing teeth and preparing infant formula.

The RDNO is sampling immediately and customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs, the Grindrod Water email alert system, and the RDNO website.

READ MORE: No school in Lavington, Cherryville and Falkland due to power outage

READ MORE: Stranded Vernon family toughing it out in Hope

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water

Previous story
Elections BC says petition failed for referendum on Surrey’s policing transition
Next story
Vernon crime spree ends in arrest

Just Posted

Power is out in Grindrod Tuesday, Nov. 16. (BC Hydro map)
Power out for most of Grindrod

On Sept. 20, a boil water notice was issued and will remain in place until further notice for all Prince Rupert households and businesses. (Black Press: file photo)
Storm stirs up Grindrod boil water notice

Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort is being used as a reception centre for Merritt residents evacuated due to flooding on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (File photo)
Reception centre opened in Salmon Arm for Merritt evacuees

Phaedra and Ivan Idzan from Salmon Arm found themselves stranded from highway closures due to floods at the Silver Creek Travel Centre in Hope on Monday, Nov. 15 after heading from Salmon Arm towards Vancouver Island about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. (Idzan image)
Salmon Arm couple stays hopeful while stranded in Hope