Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected along with significant amounts of snow, according to Environment Canada in a weather statement.

A low pressure system is moving across the Columbias. Snow will intensify this morning before easing this evening as the system moves into Alberta. Total snowfall amounts of up to 30 centimetres can be expected by tonight.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

RELATED: Mix of snow and rain predicted for Kelowna

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.

