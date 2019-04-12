Stormy Daniels, the porn star caught in Trump controversy, coming to Kamloops

The porn star who wrote tell-all on Trump will visit Kamloops for a meet-and-greet event

Kamloops this Week photo: Stormy Daniels is coming to The Duchess on June 2, according to an event posted on her official website. Photograph By Stormy Daniels

—Kamloops this Week

Stormy Daniels is coming to Kamloops.

The award-winning porn actress who wrote a tell-all book about her encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump — and the ensuing $130,000 payment he made to her — will be at The Duchess, 377 Tranquille Rd., on June 2 for a meet-and-greet event, according to her website.

The event is part of Daniels’ Make America Horny Again strip club tour in cities across North America.

Her book, Full Disclosure, was released in October 2018.

Daniels shot to mainstream fame after she came forward claiming she had an affair with Trump in 2006-2007.

Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen, who is headed to prison in May, made a $130,000 payment to Daniels just days before the 2016 election, with the money intended to keep her from talking about the tryst.

Tickets are not yet on sale and no further details of the event have been released.

