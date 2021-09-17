(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Strong winds, rain to sweep across Okanagan Valley Friday evening

South winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 km/h may develop today

A robust cold front bringing strong winds and some rain will move across the Okanagan Valley later this evening, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather alert for the region Friday morning (Sept. 17).

“The southerly winds will be the main concern as there is the potential for wind speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts to 80 km/h to develop this evening prior to the arrival of the cold front,” said Environment Canada in a weather bulletin.

“Travellers across the Okanagan Connector are advised to be cognizant of strong cross winds over exposed areas of the highway during this time.”

Strong winds are projected to develop late in the afternoon or late in the evening. Environment Canada noted the following areas as locations of high wind activity: West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Naramata Bench and Penticton.

