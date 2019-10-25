Heavy winds and clouds expected throughout the Okanagan Saturday. Photo: Pixabay

Strong winds to reach 80 km/h across the Okanagan

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

An intense cold front is approaching southern B.C., sparking a wind warning from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency said in a weather bulletin Friday morning that the Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regions will see the strong winds first, with wind gusts expected to reach 70 to 80 kilometres per hour – or faster in the Fraser Canyon.

As the front moves towards Washington State, parts of the Lower Mainland, as well as the Southern Gulf Islands, will see winds reach 50 to 70 kilometres per hour with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour. The gusts will be less intense in the Fraser Valley.

The windy weather is expected to ease by the evening.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada warned. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

READ MORE: Harsh storms have nearly tripled power outages in last five years, BC Hydro says

Elsewhere in B.C., snowfall warnings are in effect in the B.C. Peace River, Bulkley Valley and around the Pine Pass along Highway 97.

Ten to 15 centimetres was expected to fall overnight Thursday and is forecast to east Friday morning.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm residents urge ban on use of Jake brakes in city
Next story
No need to pause divorce proceedings despite foreign hearings: Supreme Court

Just Posted

Salmon Arm woman hopeful after undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s

The neural stimulator has not been turned on yet, but neurosurgeon pleased with electrode placement

BC Hydro warns of overnight power outages in the Shuswap

Customers in areas that may remain without power include Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Chase

Salmon Arm traffic light move delayed, overhead signs on Highway 1 planned

Moving lights at Ross Street won’t happen this fall, mayor favours gateway signage on Trans-Canada

VIDEO: Storm blows tree down on Chase residence

Hydro crews still working to restore power through Southern Interior

UPDATE: Theft that destroys ATM at Salmon Arm gas station involves white truck

RCMP report that stolen truck used in the six-minute heist at a local Shell station

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Downed power lines close Highway 97 in Westwold

Emergency crews on scene near Falkland

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

North Zone Kings win one of two games against Thompson Zone Blazers

Next up, Kings to face off against South Zone Knights

School District #83 participates in Operation Safe Stop

Drivers can be fined $368 for passing a school bus illegally

Three taken to hospital after truck allegedly runs red light in Vernon

The crash took place Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Forty per cent of sexual assaults in Kelowna deemed ‘unfounded’

Thirty-five out of 88 sexual assault reports were unfounded, according to Statistics Canada

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

Most Read