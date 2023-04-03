(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Structure fire evacuates plant in Kelowna

Blaze sparks in recycling plant

A recycling plant on Cambro Road in Kelowna had to be evacuated on the afternoon of April 3 due to a fire.

Crews were called to the scene around noon on Monday after reports of white smoke coming from the building. Employees were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

Six fire trucks attended to the scene.

READ MORE: Man assessed on scene following rear-end crash at Highways 33 and 97 in Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of Kelownafirefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hutchinson launches 2024 presidential bid, calls on Trump to drop out
Next story
Now hiring: Assistant fire chief needed for Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Just Posted

An application for a retail cannabis store at 2321 9th Ave. SW in Salmon Arm, just east of the Travelodge off Highway 1, will be the subject of a public hearing on Tuesday, April 11, 7 p.m., at city hall. (City of Salmon Arm image)
New cannabis retail store proposed for Salmon Arm off Trans-Canada Highway frontage road

Deanna Connelly looks on as son Edwyn searches for colourful plastic eggs in a treed area at the back of the William Baker Park ball diamonds in Canoe during the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Egg Hunt event on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In Photos: Children search Salmon Arm park for pre-Easter surprise

The Salmon Arm Husky station at 50 Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday morning, April 3, as the business was being converted into an Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Co-op conversion underway at Salmon Arm service station on Highway 1

Firefighters training. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District) Firefighters train to deal with a vehicle blaze. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District)
Now hiring: Assistant fire chief needed for Columbia Shuswap Regional District