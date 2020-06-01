Structure fire in Lake Country

Residents of Lake Country thanked firefighters for their quick response to a blaze on a property on Pelmewash Parkway, Monday morning.

The fire was first reported after a man was burning some leaves on the property, near Cornwall Road, when the flames spread to a shed that contained a propane tank.

Neighbour Vaughn Kilpatrick, said he heard an explosion just after 10 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the area.

The property has several structures on it and may have once housed a sausage factory.

