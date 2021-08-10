BC Wildfire Service: Structure protection no longer needed for North Shuswap community

Demobilization of structure protection in Seymour Arm expected to be complete by Aug. 10

Due to progress made containing the west and north flanks of the Hunakwa Lake wildfire, structure protection is no longer needed for the community of Seymour Arm, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

Demobilization of structure protection systems on the east shore of Seymour Arm is expected to be completed by Aug. 10.

The BCWS said the blaze is currently an estimated 3,355 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains in place for the entire community of Seymour Arm.

There has been no significant changes in the service’s objectives for the fire since Aug. 8, and crews have been taking advantage of moderate fire behaviour the past few days to work on the fire’s perimeter.

Over the next few days, warmer temperatures and lower relative humidity will cause fire behaviour to pick up, said the BCWS. Areas that have received little or no rainfall will see fire behaviour increase even quicker.

Afternoon wind gusts of up to 25 kilometres per hour could be seen on Aug. 10, as well as a temperature high of 27 C.

