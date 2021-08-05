The Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Sicamous and Malakwa is still classified as out of control as of Aug. 5 and is burning across 2,446 hectares. (Shuswap Emergency Program photo)

Structure protection teams sent to communities near Crazy Creek wildfire in Shuswap

An evacuation order is in place for properties north of Sicamous and Malakwa

The Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire is growing, but moving away from structures in Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay.

The out-of-control fire was burning across 2,446 hectares as of Aug. 5 at 12:35, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

On the morning of Aug. 5, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced two structure protection teams and one structure protection unit met for a briefing before being deployed to the area of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay.

The team members include firefighters from Ranchero-Deep Creek, Celista, Scotch Creek-Lee Creek, Anglemont, Tappen-Sunnybrae and the City of Salmon Arm.

The communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay remain under the evacuation order issued July 31 by the CSRD.

The wildfire wassitting high on a north facing slope in a remote location, according to the wildfire service. As weather remains hot and dry, fire behaviour was expected to increase.

The Craigellachie Anstey-Gorge Forest Service Road (The Gorge FSR) was closed from 12 to 65 kilometres, said the BCWS. Residents in the area should be aware of heavy equipment on the Wilson and Anstey forest service roads.

