Structure protection well underway for Shuswap communities near Crazy Creek wildfire

The fire has grown by almost 200 hectares since Aug. 5

The Crazy Creek Gorge Wildfire was still classified as out of control and estimated to be 2,635 hectares in size as of Aug. 7. (Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook photo)

The Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire has seen moderate behaviour on its south end, and minimal growth.

According to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the fire was burning out of control across 2,635 hectares as of Aug. 7 at 1:29 p.m.

The evacuation order for the communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay remains in effect.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said heavy equipment has established a fire guard around Pete Martin Bay. Additionally, a hand-cut fuel-free guard is planned to be completed today (Aug. 7).

Structure protection units are currently set up on buildings where required in Pete Martin Bay, and work continues in the community of Queest to complete structure protection.

BCWS said crews will also be establishing a hose-lay around Pete Martin Bay and Queest over the next couple of days.

When conditions allow, a small planned burn may soon occur to reinforce guards and limit the spread of the wildfire towards Pete Martin Bay and Queest, added BCWS.

If conditions become less smoky, aerial operations may resume. If they do, the CSRD asks the public to stay away from wildfire sites on the ground or in the water.

Read more: Structure protection teams sent to communities near Crazy Creek wildfire in Shuswap

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021