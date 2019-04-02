Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

A 23-year-old student is facing two arson-related charges in connection to the suspicious fires set at Langara College.

The fires broke out at the Vancouver campus on Monday, prompting evacuations of all buildings. No one was hurt. The campus remained closed the next day.

Charged is Nasradin Abdusamad Ali with one count of arson and one count of possessing incendiary material, police said in a news release Tuesday. He is a student at the college and is from Surrey.

Officers had determined a suspect had entered the college with incendiary devices, and may have lit one or more fires before fleeing. Transit police later made an arrest in Surrey.

READ MORE: Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Langara College

Const. Jason Doucette said officers eventually recovered “two or three” devices that had allegedly been deliberately placed, and several fires occurred, but an estimate on the damage was not available.

“There were actual fires throughout. Some devices did go off, some didn’t,” he said. “The explosive disposal unit (has) gone through the school, they have located devices, examined them and destroyed them.”

– With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says
Next story
RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP arrest man for attempted muder

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

Firefighters take charge in emergency scenarios

Members of several CSRD firehalls gather for training exercise

Hirose scores first NHL goal and win for Red Wings

Former Silverbacks’ tie-breaker against Boston Bruins helps Detroit claim victory

New homes going up for Shuswap songbirds

Volunteers needed to place 50 birdhouses built by students along Salmon Arm foreshore

Update: BC Wildfire Service contains both Chase fires

It is believed both fires, which burned land southeast of Niskonlith Lake, were human caused

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Kelowna man charged in relation to Rutland gas station armed robberies

Kyle Watts-Watling has been charged with four counts of armed robbery

Salmon Arm Jewels return from tropical training trip

Shuswap soccer players return from Hawaii after successful international outing

Beloved South Okanagan bakery has plans to re-open

Community meeting sparked new interest to keep the unique bakery open

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Anglers anxious to get back out on the water

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Most Read