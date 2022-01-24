Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but didn’t give details of how that happened. (R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP)

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but didn’t give details of how that happened. (R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP)

Student kills 1, wounds 3 in shooting at German university

Lone gunman opened fire during a packed lecture at Heidelberg University before killing himself

A lone gunman opened fire Monday during a packed lecture at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany and wounded four people — one of them fatally — before killing himself, police said.

The 18-year-old suspected gunman was a biology student at the university, said Siegfried Kollmar, the regional chief of police.

The suspect, a German citizen with no known police record, sent a phone message to his father shortly before the shooting mentioned that “people will be punished,” Kollmar told reporters.

The precise motive for the attack was still being investigated, but the suspect was known to have suffered from a psychological illness in the past, he added. His body was found outside by officers along with two firearms he had recently acquired abroad and about 100 rounds of ammunition, said Kollmar.

Police identified the woman who was killed as a 23-year-old German. Those who suffered minor wounds were two German women and a German-Italian man.

The shooting sparked a massive police response, with more than 400 officers sent to the scene.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed dismay over the shooting and offered his condolences to relatives, victims and students.

“It’s been reported that one student has died of her injuries,” he said. “It tears my heart apart to learn of such news.”

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 residents. Its university is one of Germany’s best-known.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: ‘Far beyond negligence’: Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting

Shooting

Previous story
‘Freedom Fighters’ tune into article on potential takeover of Voice of the Shuswap
Next story
Former Kelowna gang member pleads guilty to firearm charges

Just Posted

A Jan. 19, 2022 Observer article on the suspected takeover attempt targeted at the board of Salmon Arm’s community radio station was reposted the day it went online on a BC Freedom Fighters mesaging channel. (Image from Canadian Vacccine Deaths and Adverse Reactions site)
‘Freedom Fighters’ tune into article on potential takeover of Voice of the Shuswap

Sophia Benzai keeps three plates spinning as a volunteer assistant to magician Leif David during his Unplug and Play week performance hosted by the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society at the Salmar Grand on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Mirth and misdirection: Salmon Arm audience enjoys magical start to Unplug and Play week

Nanaimo RCMP were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on Old Island Highway and Oliver Road the night of Sept. 6. (News Bulletin file)
One dead, 2 seriously injured in Enderby crash

The Sicamous Eagles (dark jerseys) have blanked division rivals 100 Mile House Wranglers in three of five meetings in the KIJHL this season. The latest came Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23, at the Sicamous Recreation Centre with the Eagles handing the Wranglers a 10th straight loss, 4-0. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous Eagles slam door on 100 Mile House