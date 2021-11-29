Students in North Okanagan-Shuswap donate games, books, stuffies for evacuees

Evacuees invited to stop by District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm for free like-new items

Barb Keehn, a former Merritt resident and the receptionist at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm, will be welcoming evacuees to the centre from Nov. 29 until supplies last, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m, to pick up free games, books and stuffies donated by students in School District 83. (Photo contributed)

Students in School District 83 are doing their part to help out evacuees from Merritt or Princeton.

The school district issued a notice inviting evacuees to stop by the District Education Support Centre (DESC) in Salmon Arm where several classes have donated like-new books, games, puzzles and stuffies which are available free to any evacuee who would like them.

Evacuees are invited to the centre at 341 Shuswap St. to meet Barb Keehn, receptionist and a former Merritt resident, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 29, until supplies run out.

The school district noted that District Principal Val Edgell, who spent time as an educator in Merritt, expressed her thanks to the classes at Shuswap Middle School (SMS) for organizing the donations.

“We want to help in any way we can. Hopefully this will give the kids some things to do while they are displaced from home,” she said.

Laureen Mayer, a teacher at SMS, is organizing a gingerbread house-making and decorating afternoon for evacuees. This will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30, 3 p.m. at the DESC. If possible if you’re planning to attend, you’re asked to alert Edgell by texting 250-804-5733 to ensure there are enough supplies. If you are unable to message, the school district stated you’re welcome to attend anyway.

The school district notice also reminded parents they are welcome to sign up their children to attend school in School District 83 while they are evacuated. For more details, contact Assistant Superintendent Ryan Brennan at 250-832-2157 or hr@sd83.bc.ca.

