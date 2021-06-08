City council came to the SASCU Recreation Centre June 7 to show off the work that elementary school students created to express their appreciation for nurses and volunteers. From left, Couns. Tim Lavery and Debbie Cannon, nurses Rhonda Wasylenki, Erin Taylor, Rosalyn Grady, Holly Overgaard, Kerrie Hollatz, Daniela Widmer and Nadine Kowaski, as well as Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond and Mayor Alan Harrison. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

City council came to the SASCU Recreation Centre June 7 to show off the work that elementary school students created to express their appreciation for nurses and volunteers. From left, Couns. Tim Lavery and Debbie Cannon, nurses Rhonda Wasylenki, Erin Taylor, Rosalyn Grady, Holly Overgaard, Kerrie Hollatz, Daniela Widmer and Nadine Kowaski, as well as Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond and Mayor Alan Harrison. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Students post creative appreciation for nurses, volunteers in Salmon Arm

Residents entering rec centre vaccination clinic will be greeted by a colourful act of love

Elementary students in School District 83 filled the entrance of SASCU Recreation Centre with posters of love and appreciation, posters that filled the hearts of the nurses they were appreciating.

“I couldn’t read them without crying,” said Rosalyn Grady, Community Integrated Care Coordinator with Interior Health, expressing her gratitude.

She said in speaking with a few of the other public health nurses who were present when Stan Thiessen of Salmon Arm Recreation gathered them together on June 7 in front of the posters, they expressed a range of reactions.

“They were touched, they felt honoured, joyful and very appreciative that they (the children) welcomed and appreciated the volunteers as well,” she said. “One nurse said ‘she felt happy and it made her feel cheery and bright.’ They felt like they were being recognized, which is very important.”

Mayor Alan Harrison and Couns. Debbie Cannon, Louise Wallace Richmond and Tim Lavery attended to join Thiessen in thanking the nurses and volunteers. Thiessen noted that Interior Health and the city have been working together to get the community through the pandemic. He said he wanted residents to be able to come through the doors of the rec centre to see the students’ posters supporting the work of the nurses and volunteers.

A lot of elementary schools come to the rec centre to swim, so staff wanted to to let them know about the poster drive, he said.

He particularly liked the super-hero themes calling nurses “vaccine super heroes.”

Harrison also thanked the nurses on behalf of council and residents for their hard work.

“By far the majority of residents really appreciate your work – and you’re making a difference, so thank you so much.”

Grady said it’s been a long haul, as they began COVID-19 testing on March 13, 2020, and later vaccinating, in addition to all their regular duties in the communities.

“Add a pandemic into it and it’s like, wow. It’s huge what we do and it’s a very fun job.”

She said everyone has come together during the pandemic. Grady adds that the volunteers who work at the vaccination centre are amazing and some physicians come in to help out.

She reiterated appreciation for the children’s artwork.

“Those posters are very touching, very emotional.”

Read more: Neighbours surprise Shuswap health-care worker with show of appreciation

Read more: Salmon Arm firefighters sound sirens in support of hospital staff

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusHealthcare

Previous story
Police rescue hawk trapped in truck grill near Clinton

Just Posted

City council came to the SASCU Recreation Centre June 7 to show off the work that elementary school students created to express their appreciation for nurses and volunteers. From left, Couns. Tim Lavery and Debbie Cannon, nurses Rhonda Wasylenki, Erin Taylor, Rosalyn Grady, Holly Overgaard, Kerrie Hollatz, Daniela Widmer and Nadine Kowaski, as well as Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond and Mayor Alan Harrison. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Students post creative appreciation for nurses, volunteers in Salmon Arm

Residents entering rec centre vaccination clinic will be greeted by a colourful act of love

The CSRD has expressed concerns to the B.C. government regarding gaps in the provision of road rescue services in rural areas in the region and throughout the province. (File photo)
Road rescue service concerns raised by Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Study suggests volunteer rescue societies struggling with financial constraints, recruitment

BCHL
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

The BCHL claims it will have the stiffest anti-fighting measures of any North American league

Dan Leatherdale, soon after hitting his hole-in-one at the 17th hole of Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Contributed)
‘No way!’ Alberta man in disbelief after acing 17th hole at Hyde Mountain near Sicamous

Dan Leatherdale, 34, has been playing golf since he was a kid and had never hit a hole-in-one

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care at Royal Inland Hospital following a June 3 motor-vehicle collision. (Colby Yost/Gofundme photo)
Love and support flows for Salmon Arm teen seriously injured in collision

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care in Kamloops hospital

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

The Okanagan Indian Band federal government office, 12420 Westside Road. (File photo)
Okanagan Indian Band calls for removal of 3 ‘colonial structures’ on band land

The current OKIB band office is among the structures that have become ‘symbols of trauma and pain’ in the community

(he./Contributed)
Kelowna residents develop new app to support men’s mental health

The app offers a safe space for men to anonymously connect and receive support for their well-being

A hawk that was trapped behind a truck grill in Clinton last Friday. (Submitted photo)
Police rescue hawk trapped in truck grill near Clinton

Hawk flew into moving vehicle as it headed north on Highway 97

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

Fire crews are battling a blaze north of Vernon at Mardan Enterprises on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen. (Clayton Carrier photo)
Days after devastating blaze, Spallumcheen lumber yard restarts production

Mardan Lumber Sales is working at limited capacity to fill the orders burned in the June 3 blaze

Survivorship paddlers hold up pink carnations to honour women fighting breast cancer and those who have lost their lives on the last day of the Penticton Dragonboat Festival in 2019. Many Survivorship paddlers have become volunteers of Tomorrow’s Hope. (Western News file photo)
Offering Tomorrow’s Hope for women diagnosed with breast cancer in South Okanagan

Penticton dragonboat group along with other women offering support, resources

Most Read