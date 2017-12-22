Students stand by classmate

Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease

  • Dec. 22, 2017 4:19 p.m.
  • News

Optimism is spreading as a Vernon girl continues to make improvements since being put into a medically induced coma after contracting meningicoccal disease.

A grade 11 student from Kalamalka Secondary is recovering in Vancouver General Hospital.

Family and friends are excited over the news that the teenage girl appears to be making a recovery – as she opened her eyes on Thursday and has since responded to her mother’s voice.

Students at the Coldstream high school are also standing by their classmate, and sent a special message to her Friday on the last day of school (see video below).

“Get better Emily,” one teacher said.

Although they cannot literally stand by her, Kal students are showing their support through Ben E. King’s Stand By Me.

RELATED: Meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Okanagan


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Wildfire refugees: Shelter dogs airlifted from California to Cranbrook
Next story
Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns

Just Posted

Driver sacrifices vehicle to road rage

Chase RCMP report two vehicles sustain minor damage from ‘aggressive driving’

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Update: Semi collision on Highway 1 cleared

Semi-truck trailer goes over meridian near Pritchard, driver ticketed

Update: Copper Island Pub destroyed by fire

The cause of the blaze is under investigation

Home destroyed by blaze

Trailer goes up in flames on Okanagan Indian Band

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Cash stolen after knife-wielding man robs Kamloops gas station

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Most Read