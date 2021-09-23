Subdivision planned for Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest area to be solar power friendly

City councillor would like pre-wiring for electric cars and solar power included

A 16-lot residential subdivision is proposed for 1640 10th St. SE in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)

An approximate 16-lot subdivision is in the works for the Hillcrest neighbourhood, one that will include the requirements for solar power.

A rezoning application came to the city’s development and planning meeting on Sept. 20, with the intent to change the five-acre parcel at 1640 10th St. SE from R1, single family residential, to R8, residential suite zone. The official community plan designation is low density residential.

The parcel is owned by Appeldoorn Developments Ltd. and the applicant was Browne Johnson Land Surveyors Ltd.

Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, told council there would be access off 10th Street SE with a cul-de-sac on the east side.

One of the requirements for subdivision is to have a walkway connection at the end of the cul-de-sac leading to a proposed trail. Pearson said there is a closed road along the east side of the property, which the Greenways strategy identifies as a trail linkage from 15th Avenue SE to 17th Avenue SE.

It was confirmed the cul-de-sac would be a public road, and there would be a walkway at the end of it linking it to the trail.

Read more: New building planned for 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm to house doctors, engineers

Read more: Boaters want Shuswap Lake channel dredged but obstacles deter city

Coun. Tim Lavery brought up a topic he does regularly during meetings: Fire Smart and fire resistant landscaping. He asked if the owner would consider it in planning the subdivision. He also asked if the owner would consider pre-wiring for electric cars and solar panels.He said the time to consider such things is during the rezoning phase.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she agreed because when trees are cut down, the cost of cooling houses goes up.

“Having an opportunity to put solar panels on a house and make that work for you is a really importance piece,” she said.

Joe Johnson of Browne Johnson Land Surveyors said he would ask his client. Shortly after, Jim Grieve, one of his clients, joined the meeting.

“My whole idea is to do a really cool subdivision…” Grieve said. “We’ve got bigger lots, we want to do solar…”

Mayor Alan Harrison described the parcel as the perfect single family residential property, made even better by being rezoned to R8, as it creates the possibility for two families on each lot.

First and second reading of the rezoning was scheduled for council’s Sept. 27 meeting, 7 p.m.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armdevelopment