Submit nominations for 2018 Okanagan College Alumni Awards

The 2017 Okanagan College Alumni Award recipients were Ben Klick (left), Young Alumni Award, and Grace Greyeyes, Distinguished Alumni Award, joined here by OCAA treasurer Nick Moffatt. Photo: Contributed

The Okanagan College Alumni Association is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Award.

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes an Okanagan College or Okanagan University College alumnus for their demonstration of excellence in the areas of leadership, environment, business or industry, public or community service, arts or support of the college.

The Young Alumni Award celebrates the same outstanding contributions of an alumnus who is under the age of 35.

“We rely heavily on community members to nominate their OC and OUC alumni peers or colleagues that make a difference in their industry or community,” said Kara Kazimer, president of the OCAA board of directors. “These awards give us the opportunity to formally recognize those that are making a real difference and accomplishing some truly amazing things.”

Grace Greyeyes, who completed practical nursing training at the college (then B.C. Vocational School) in 1968, as well as additional arts courses in the early 1990s, was the recipient of last year’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

Award-winning country musician Ben Klick, who completed the audio engineering and music production program in 2014, was honoured with the Young Alumni Award last year.

All members of the Okanagan College Alumni Association are eligible to be nominated for the Distinguished Alumni or Young Alumni awards. Nominees must have completed a certificate, diploma, degree, apprenticeship program or have completed a minimum of 30 academic credits at OC or OUC.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, March 14. Nominations may be made by completing an online form at www.okanagan.bc.ca/DAA-YAA.

The 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Award will be selected by the Alumni Association Board of Directors and presented at the Association’s annual general meeting in September.

