The 2017 Okanagan College Alumni Award recipients were Ben Klick (left), Young Alumni Award, and Grace Greyeyes, Distinguished Alumni Award, joined here by OCAA treasurer Nick Moffatt. Photo: Contributed

Submit nominations for 2018 Okanagan College Alumni Awards

Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, March 14

The Okanagan College Alumni Association is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Award.

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes an Okanagan College or Okanagan University College alumnus for their demonstration of excellence in the areas of leadership, environment, business or industry, public or community service, arts or support of the college.

The Young Alumni Award celebrates the same outstanding contributions of an alumnus who is under the age of 35.

Recent: Greyeyes, Klick earn top honours

“We rely heavily on community members to nominate their OC and OUC alumni peers or colleagues that make a difference in their industry or community,” said Kara Kazimer, president of the OCAA board of directors. “These awards give us the opportunity to formally recognize those that are making a real difference and accomplishing some truly amazing things.”

Grace Greyeyes, who completed practical nursing training at the college (then B.C. Vocational School) in 1968, as well as additional arts courses in the early 1990s, was the recipient of last year’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

Award-winning country musician Ben Klick, who completed the audio engineering and music production program in 2014, was honoured with the Young Alumni Award last year.

All members of the Okanagan College Alumni Association are eligible to be nominated for the Distinguished Alumni or Young Alumni awards. Nominees must have completed a certificate, diploma, degree, apprenticeship program or have completed a minimum of 30 academic credits at OC or OUC.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, March 14. Nominations may be made by completing an online form at www.okanagan.bc.ca/DAA-YAA.

The 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award and Young Alumni Award will be selected by the Alumni Association Board of Directors and presented at the Association’s annual general meeting in September.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interest in Canadian Armed Forces remains high
Next story
Family home, police car targets of shootings in Keremeos

Just Posted

RCMP officer officially cleared in shooting incident

Police watchdog concludes Salmon Arm officer’s use of force was justified

Suspect faces charges of possession of stolen property, weapon

Two people arrested outside Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm Saturday, woman released without charge

CSRD increases building inspections in the Shuswap

New inspections to take place effective March 5.

Okanagan residents can win ride in army vehicle

A social media campaign offers the chance to win a ride in the Dragoons armoured vehicle

UPDATE: Kelowna snowboarder being mourned at Big White

He was a local snowboarder, who went to Rutland high school.

PHOTOS: Icing the competition

Skate Canada 2018 Okanagan Regional Championships skated through Vernon this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

SAR suspends search for missing man at Sun Peaks

RCMP will continue to search for a missing man near Kamloops but SAR has suspended their role

Vagina Monologues hits the Kelowna stage this week

Okanagan production set to target a hot topic: vaginas

Lottery will help save children’s lives

Each ticket gets you a chance to win a lot of money, while helping a lot of kids

Submit nominations for 2018 Okanagan College Alumni Awards

Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, March 14

Family home, police car targets of shootings in Keremeos

There were no injuries in two shootings that occurred in Keremeos over the weekend

Investigators seek public help to identify accused fraudster

Thousands of dollars in charges racked up on stolen credit card

Interest in Canadian Armed Forces remains high

Canada seeks about 5,000 recruits each year for its regular forces of about 68,000

Most Read