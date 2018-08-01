The BC Wildfire service reported the fire last night.

UPDATE: Sugar Mountain fire sparked

BC Wildfire identified the small fire late Tuesday.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service there is an uptick in wildfire activity across the province as a result of recent lightning.

Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started, including 10 between Cherryville and Revelstoke. The fires have been classified for now as ‘out of control’ until crews assess them.

As of this morning there are 305 fires across B.C. that provincial fire crews are responding too.

———-

BC Wildfire reported a small fire at Sugar Mountain late Tuesday evening.

It has been reported as being 0.01 hectare in size. The cause has not yet been identified.

Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.

