Suicidal person saved by Vernon police

RCMP officers were able to talk person off the ledge

A timely and successful police intervention led to the safe resolution of a potentially life-threatening situation involving a person in crisis.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a request to locate and assist a person who was threatening to harm themself Wednesday, March 16, at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Information acquired during the initial investigation led officers to a rocky outcropping where they found the person standing near the edge.

“Two of the responding officers approached the man from a safe distance and started communicating with him,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer. “Using their crisis intervention and de-escalation training, they were able to convince the man to move away from the ledge and to a place of safety.”

The person was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“The person who called police should be commended for their action,” adds Terleski. “They recognized this was a life-threatening situation and did the right thing by reaching out for help.

If you are experiencing difficulty, or are in crisis, reach out. Remember, you are not alone.

An Interior Health Crisis Line Network is available at 1-888-353-2273 for immediate assistance or you can call the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)

