(Pixabay.com)

Summerland builders named finalists for awards

Two builders nominated for provincial and regional construction excellence

Two Summerland builders are finalists in excellence awards.

Okanagan Custom Homes Ltd. has been nominated for the 2020 Georgei Awards in the category of custom home valued between $1.9 and $3 million.

Joe Wackerbauer of Okanagan Custom Homes Ltd. said the house, in Summerland’s Trout Creek neighbourhood, is a lakefront property.

The four-bedroom, two-storey house has an area of 502 square metres or 5,400 square feet.

It has smart home technology and energy-efficient features.

READ ALSO: MQN brings Georgie gold home to Okanagan

READ ALSO: Central Okanagan recognized for home-building excellency

“It’s a very green home,” Wackerbauer said, explaining that the building has cutting-edge heating and cooling technology.

Inside, it has custom finishing, with post and beam work and handmade furnishings.

“It’s a very comfortable home,” he said.

The home also has an outdoor living space and the living area can be opened up to the outside.

The building took 15 months to construct, and Wackerbauer said the construction process went smoothly.

The Georgie Awards are presented annually by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of British Columbia. The awards are given for entries that were built, renovated, developed, created or marketed between Jan. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019.

Finalists and winners were selected by a panel of out-of-province industry professionals.

“Being recognized as a finalist is a significant honour, and it demonstrates a standard of residential construction excellence,” said Neil Moody, CEO of the home builders’ association. “Congratulations to the 2020 finalists and we look forward to celebrating our winners at the Gala in March.”

The 28th annual awards gala will be held in Vancouver on March 14.

Okanagan Custom Homes has also been nominated in three categories in the 2020 Okanagan Housing Excellence Awards.

The company is a finalist in the Excellence in Kitchen Design, Excellence in Outdoor Living Space and Exellence in Single Family Detached Home, $1.5 to $2 million categories.

In addition, Nick and Teresa Braam of Edgehill Developments have been nominated in the single family detached home, $350,000 to $500,000 category.

The 2020 Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence will be presented in Kelowna on Jan. 25.

