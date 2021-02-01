Teresa and Nick Braam of Edgehill Homes have received four gold medals from the Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan. (Jon Adrian photo)

Teresa and Nick Braam of Edgehill Homes have received four gold medals from the Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan. (Jon Adrian photo)

Summerland building company recognized for excellence

Edgehill Homes receives four golds at Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan awards

A Summerland home building company has won four gold medals for excellence in design and construction.

Edgehill Homes received the four awards on Jan. 30 at the Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan awards ceremony. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony was held virtually.

READ ALSO: Summerland builders named finalists for awards

READ ALSO: Summerland construction was busy in 2020, despite pandemic

Edgehill received three awards for construction and one for design:

• Residential renovation, $250,000 to $500,000 for Mid-Century Modern Renovation

• Single-family detached home, $500,000 to $750,000 for Summerland Modern Farmhouse

• Kitchen renovation, $75,000 and under, for Prior Residence

• Interior design, new home for Summerland Modern Farmhouse

Teresa Braam of Edgehill Homes thanked the people working with the building company.

“We’re very excited. We’ve got a great team,” she said.

She and her husband Nick Braam started Edgehill Homes in 2017, and while the company has received construction awards in the past, this is the first time they have received an award for design.

Teresa Braam does the design work while Nick Braam is in charge of the construction component.

“We put a big emphasis on well-designed and well-built homes,” she said.

She added that the team at Edgehill Homes works to create a positive and healthy work environment. She said neighbours have complimented the staff on having well-maintained job sites and a professional atmosphere at the sites. The home building awards are presented each year to recognize excellence in construction and design in the South Okanagan to the West Kootenay area.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

The Shuswap Trail Alliance has been allocated $25,000 from city coffers to redo its website. (File photo)
Shuswap Trail Alliance, curling club among those getting city funds

Owners of what city lists as an average $405,000 home will pay a tax increase of $7.91 in 2021

City of Salmon Arm council allocated funding in the 2021 budget for construction and maintenance along the foreshore trail. (File photo)
Column: Challenging year not without its bright spots in Salmon Arm

Council Report by City of Salmon Arm Councillor Debbie Cannon

Former Abbotsford Falcons player Wesley Olfert is battling cancer for a third time in his young life. (Submitted)
Abbotsford football community rallies around former player battling cancer for third time

GoFundMe launched for former Abbotsford Senior student and Falcons player Wesley Olfert

RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of Terrance Jones, 40. He turned himself in on Jan. 30. (Kamloops RCMP photo)
Shuswap man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in after second warrant issued

Kamloops RCMP report that Terrance Allan Jones came to detachment Jan. 30

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Teresa and Nick Braam of Edgehill Homes have received four gold medals from the Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan. (Photo courtesy of Jon Adrian)
Summerland building company recognized for excellence

Edgehill Homes receives four golds at Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan awards

PIB
COVID-19 outbreak forces Penticton Indian Band to issue ‘shelter at home’ order

There are now nine residents sick with COVID-19, four seriously ill

Former Kalamalka Lakers standout Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (with ball) is one of 20 players named to the Canadian women’s Olympic basketball team’s virtual training camp in preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Games. (File photo)
North Okanagan basketball star invited to Canadian women’s Olympic camp

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe helped Canada place 7th at 2016 Rio Olympics

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Hwy 5 southbound, at Mine Creek Road. DriveBC.
Coquihalla closed southbound

A traffic incident closed the road Monday afternoon

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for Penticton RMT accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

Some players and their fans wear their ties during this game of shinny! This image is from the Belli-Bivar collection but no players are identified. Who took the photo? Where? When? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: stick, skates, neckties

Salmon Arm Museum asks public for further details about photo

Most Read