Summerland campfire ban issued

Ban took effect at noon on Friday to reduce wildfire risk

Campfires are now prohibited within the District of Summerland.

The fire ban was announced on Friday morning and took effect at noon that day.

The ban was put in effect to limit the risk of person-caused fires.

At present, two wildfires are burning near Summerland.

The Mount Conkle fire near the Summerland Rodeo Grounds at 90 hectares, while the Mount Eneas fire, south of Peachland, is at 1,000 hectares and is classified as out of control.

While the campfire ban is in place, it does not restrict fires in stoves using gas, propane or briquettes.

Those violating the ban may be issued a ticket for $345 and required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000.

If convicted in court, they could be fined up to $100,00, sentenced to one year in jail or both.

If violating the ban causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

Previous story
Power affected by wildfire
Next story
Solidarity picket for striking workers in the Thompson-Okanagan Saturday

Just Posted

Cooler temps today, but no rain in forecast until August

Environment Canada does not have good news when it comes to fighting fires in the Central Okanagan.

Solidarity picket for striking workers in the Thompson-Okanagan Saturday

Picket events planned at all four Gateway casinos

Bluegrass band back by demand

Lil Smokies perform unique blend of bluegrass roots with the sheer raw energy of a rock band

Update: Scene cleared after multi-vehicle accident near Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews currently responding to the accident scene

UPDATED: Search escalates for missing school teacher

John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Summerland campfire ban issued

Ban took effect at noon on Friday to reduce wildfire risk

Power affected by wildfire

Approximately 244 B.C. Hydro customers west of Summerland affected by the power outages

Living with multiple sclerosis

Former Salmon Arm resident launches book Hope from Stone

VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique

Summerland Stomp cancelled

Wildfires in area lead to cancellation of event at Summerland Rodeo Grounds

Site C dam project plagued by problems: expert

E. Harvey Elwin expresses concern about internal BC Hydro and government documents

Tigers complete series sweep

Vernon grounds Kamloops 12-9 for Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff title

Seal attacks kayakers in the Broughton Archipelago

“It has to be one chance in a million of this happening.”

Most Read