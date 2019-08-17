Summerland cannabis shop receives approval in principle

Inspection now required before Green Gaia may sell cannabis

After months of waiting, a Summerland cannabis store now has approval in principle from the provincial government.

Green Gaia received the approval on Aug. 16 and now needs to pass an inspection at the store. The business is at the Summerfair Shopping Centre.

Dionne Bakalos, owner of Green Gaia, expects to have the inspection in place within a week. She expects to have the store open in mid-September.

The approval process has taken longer than Bakalos had expected.

“It has been an arduous process, but we are grateful and very much looking forward to opening and supplying safe cannabis products,” she said.

Green Gaia had received approval from the municipality of Summerland on Dec. 10, 2018 and owners had hoped to have provincial approval shortly after that time.

Now that approval in principle has been received, Bakalos is preparing to have the business open.

She is also taking applications for staff at the store. Those hired will need to apply to the province to be B.C. Cannabis workers.

Bakalos also has a license application for a Penticton store and is awaiting provincial approval on that license.

At present, however, she is working to get the Summerland store open.

“Summerland’s our main focus. It’s our priority,” she said.

