Brandy Maslowski has been creating fabric masks for care workers to use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first order, for staff at a Summerland facility, will be worn to extend the life of the N95 masks. (Contributed)

Summerland care facility orders reusable masks

Okanagan Valley quilters ready to produce cloth masks if needed

Quilters in the Okanagan Valley have been making masks for a care home in Summerland and for some nurses in the area.

Brandy Maslowski, a Summerland quilter, recently put out the call for quilters to help create the fabric masks to help medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Summerland quilter ready to produce reusable face masks

READ ALSO: ‘Different than anything we’ve ever seen’: How B.C. paramedics are responding to COVID-19

The idea from the masks came from the Just Wanna Quilt group on Facebook, where Maslowski is a member.

She said a mask with two layers of cotton cloth would be 50 per cent as effective as the N95 surgical masks.

Tea towel fabric offers better protection, but is not as breathable as cotton.

Maslowski said the first order for 12 masks was for staff at Prairie Valley Lodge in Summerland. Staff at the care facility had asked for the masks to wear over their N95 masks to prolong their use.

Four quilting guilds in Summerland, Penticton and Kelowna are willing to make the masks if necessary.

