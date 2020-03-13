Summerland Chamber postpones business excellence awards

The Summerland Business Excellence and Community Awards Gala scheduled for Saturday, April 4 has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Even before the edict from provincial health authority we were discussing postponing the gala out of an abundance of caution given the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said David Hull, executive director of the chamber. “The health and safety of our community is paramount.”

To control the spread of the virus, the province has called for events with more than 250 people to be cancelled.

The event, to honour outstanding individuals, businesses and organizations in the community, was expected to draw up to 275 attendees.

While the chamber awards was just over that threshold, and while it would have been possible to trim the list of attendees, Hull said postponing the event was a more responsible decision.

“Two people passing the disease is too many,” he said.

He added that the public needs to take on a social responsibility to curb the risk of spreading the virus.

The Denim and Diamonds themed event will be held at a later date. Hull hopes to have the gala before the end of June.

Tickets already purchased for the event will be automatically moved over to the new date. For further information, ticket holders can contact the Summerland Chamber office at 250-494-2686 or events@summerlandchamber.com.

