Summerland council cost over $136,000 in 2020

Democracy in Summerland cost $136,630.05 in 2020, according to information in the municipality’s 2020 Statement of Financial Information.
The salary for Mayor Toni Boot was $32,572.33, while the six councillors each received $16,569.81, for a total of $131,991.19.
Expenses claimed by all members of council came to $4,638.86.
Boot’s expenses were nearly half of this amount, at $2,252.52. Coun. Richard Barkwill, Coun. Erin Carlson, Coun. Doug Patan and Coun. Erin Trainer each claimed expenses of $389.39, while Coun. Doug Holmes and Coun. Marty Van Alphen each claimed $414.39 in expenses.
By comparison, the costs for 2019 were more than $165,000. While salaries for elected were around the same, expenses claimed by the council members came to more than $32,500. That report was released in June, 2020.
The Statement of Financial Information is a requirement under the Community Charter. Municipalities are required to prepare the statement each year, to be filed with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.
