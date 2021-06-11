The salaries and expenses for Summerland’s municipal council came to more than 136,000 in 2020, according to the Statement of Financial Information. (YouTube photo)

The salaries and expenses for Summerland’s municipal council came to more than 136,000 in 2020, according to the Statement of Financial Information. (YouTube photo)

Summerland council cost over $136,000 in 2020

Wages and expenses outlined in 2020 Statement of Financial Information

Democracy in Summerland cost $136,630.05 in 2020, according to information in the municipality’s 2020 Statement of Financial Information.

The salary for Mayor Toni Boot was $32,572.33, while the six councillors each received $16,569.81, for a total of $131,991.19.

READ ALSO: Summerland council members receive more than $165,000 in remuneration and expenses

READ ALSO: COLUMN: Careful planning involved in proposed municipal budget

Expenses claimed by all members of council came to $4,638.86.

Boot’s expenses were nearly half of this amount, at $2,252.52. Coun. Richard Barkwill, Coun. Erin Carlson, Coun. Doug Patan and Coun. Erin Trainer each claimed expenses of $389.39, while Coun. Doug Holmes and Coun. Marty Van Alphen each claimed $414.39 in expenses.

By comparison, the costs for 2019 were more than $165,000. While salaries for elected were around the same, expenses claimed by the council members came to more than $32,500. That report was released in June, 2020.

The Statement of Financial Information is a requirement under the Community Charter. Municipalities are required to prepare the statement each year, to be filed with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Previous story
BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ as travel restrictions lift
Next story
Physicians were suffering burnout and then the pandemic made it worse, UBC study finds

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm is considering the purchase of an electric vehicle for the use of its bylaw staff. There are currently several electric vehicle charging stations within the city, including the BC Hydro station at the Ross Street parking lot and those recently installed at Canadian Tire, pictured above. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm realizes it might be time to park the old gold Chevy Cobalt

City council to decide whether to purchase an electric vehicle for bylaw staff

Cracks in the pavement on Pine Street in Sicamous are shown here on June 10, 2021. (Lachlan Labere - Eagle Valley News)
$100k reallocated for Pine Street repaving in Sicamous

Money was originally to be used for resurfacing of Husky Frontage Road

JL Jackson Grade 10 student Kate Verdurmen shows the work in progress that is a mural she is painting for her school’s library. (Contributed)
Artistic act of kindness prompts flood of accolades for Salmon Arm student

Grade 10 student Kate Verdurmen is painting a mural for J.L. Jackson library

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The total weight of ants on Earth may have outweighed the total weight of people

Your morning start for Friday, June 11, 2021

This 2019 map shows where 100 megabyte-per-second or higher internet speeds are available to 75 per cent of households in each purple four square-kilometre area. (CRTC image)
Lagging Shuswap communities may receive faster internet this fall

Connecting British Columbia program awards up to $3 million to Telus to build infrastructure

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Students have gym class outside Begbie View Elementary last year during a sunny fall day. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID forces 2 school classes in Revelstoke to self-isolate

For almost two weeks, Revelstoke has had zero COVID-19 cases

Jeff Corntassel
B.C. scholar says restoring Indigenous place names a step toward reconciliation

University of Victoria’s Jeff Corntassel says it’s a statement of ‘we’re still here’

The salaries and expenses for Summerland’s municipal council came to more than 136,000 in 2020, according to the Statement of Financial Information. (YouTube photo)
Summerland council cost over $136,000 in 2020

Wages and expenses outlined in 2020 Statement of Financial Information

United Nurses of Alberta is slamming Health Minister Tyler Shandro for suggesting staff vacations are causing emergency room problems. (Black Press Media files)
Physicians were suffering burnout and then the pandemic made it worse, UBC study finds

Burnout prevalent among 68 per cent of doctors – likely a reflection of issue globally, says researcher

The rebate, announced by ICBC on Friday, June 11, 2021, is approximately 11 per cent of the premium customers paid for coverage during this six-month period. (Pixabay photo)
2nd ICBC rebate set for mid-July, averaging $120 per policy

Most drivers who had an active auto insurance policy from October 2020 to March 2021 will be eligible

A BC Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while travelling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ as travel restrictions lift

The ferry service is planning to include more sailings later in the summer season.

Vancouver Island First Nations and others gather on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. The timing of the discovery will affect Victoria’s marking of July 1 as Canada Day this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria cancels Canada Day events out of respect for First Nations

Reconciliation-based hour-long TV presentation to air later this summer, rather than July 1

Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The federal government is bringing in a new coal policy saying new or expanded thermal coal mines create unacceptable environmental impacts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
‘Unacceptable environmental effects:’ New federal policy restricts thermal coal

Policy puts another roadblock in front of Coalspur Mines and its Alberta Vista mine expansion

Most Read