District of Summerland

Summerland council meeting to proceed despite COVID-19

Mayor says precautions are being taken to control spread of pandemic

Summerland’s municipal business will continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but the municipality is taking measures to make meetings safer.

Mayor Toni Boot said the next council meeting, planned for March 23, will be a short evening meeting only, with no afternoon meeting scheduled.

The meeting will have a shortened agenda and there will be limits as to the number of people in the public gallery.

In addition, the areas where council members sit has been rearranged to provide additional space to those in the room.

“It’s really important for us to proceed so we’re following the proper processes,” Boot said. “We’re following all of the procedures that are being strongly recommended by public health.”

Some of the items on the agenda include a public hearing, and the public will be encouraged to speak out during this portion.

However, Boot said measures will be put in place to keep the event safe.

She said those attending will be asked if they feel well before they come in to the building.

In addition, there are opportunities for people to send their messages electronically or drop them off in person at the municipality so they do not need to attend the evening meeting.

Boot said she does not expect the virus will clear up for a number of weeks at the earliest.

“The virus is already here,” she said.

She urges Summerland residents to maintain distance from others as the concerns about COVID-19 continue.

“We can be stronger as a community,” she said.

