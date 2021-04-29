Summerland municipal staff will send a letter to the province, asking that land decisions made by local governments be respected. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland municipal staff will send a letter to the province, asking that land decisions made by local governments be respected. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland council offers Penticton support in dispute with provincial government

4-3 resolution comes after province overturns Penticton council decision

The municipality of Summerland will send a letter to Premier John Horgan and Housing Minister David Eby, requesting the provincial government respect the municipality’s traditional responsibility for land use planning matters.

At the municipal council meeting on April 26, Coun. Doug Holmes brought forward the resolution in response to the provincial government’s decision to overrule a Penticton City Council decision to deny a one-year extension for a temporary housing shelter.

READ ALSO: Penticton council holds closed meeting on legal action after letter from BC Housing

READ ALSO: Penticton council unanimously rejects BC Housing Victory Church shelter extension a second time

Holmes said the province’s decision sets a dangerous precedent, as it could result in other local government decisions being overruled by the province.

“It goes against the very purpose of local government and I think it undermines local democracy,” he said.

Others on council, including Coun. Marty Van Alphen and Coun. Richard Barkwill, both supported the decision.

Coun. Doug Patan said it is important for municipal councils to have the right to make their own decisions about land matters.

“There is due process in the municipal government world,” he said.

Coun. Erin Trainer said a similar resolution also arose at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board meeting, where it was narrowly supported.

Coun. Erin Carlson said there is a history that led to the recent dispute between the province and Penticton’s council.

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said the issue needs to be discussed between the province and Penticton council.

“I am not in favour of writing a letter to the premier. I think we should let the lead actors in this situation sort things out for themselves,” she said.

The resolution to send the letter was carried in a 4-3 decision with Boot, Carlson and Trainer opposed.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Superheroes’ rescue overturned Okanagan fishermen
Next story
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

Just Posted

Erik Oleson has announced his intention to run for the NDP in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the next federal election, which some believe could take place in 2021. (Contributed)
Vernon man seeks NDP nom for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Erik Oleson intends to run in the next federal election, which pundits say could happen this year

Inspection of bridge crossing on a B.C. forest service road. (B.C. Forest Practices Board)
Forest Service Roads up to snuff in Okanagan Shuswap: report

Audit shows district doing appropriate job maintaining forest service roads and bridges

Eleven LED light fixtures were added to the downtown during the 2019 Hudson revitalization project. (File photo)
Salmon Arm gets injection from BC Hydro for street lights

Charges from the electric utility company and number of street lights leased don’t match

Ronald Morlock from Salmon Arm wins $50,000 from a Lucky Lines Scratch & Win ticket. (BCLC image)
Salmon Arm man scratches to win $50,000

A new set of golf clubs is in Ron Morlock’s future

Vernon Vipers forward Desmond Johnson (left) tries to get a shot on Salmon Arm goalie Owen Say during the Silverbacks’ 3-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play victory Wednesday, April 28, at Kal Tire Place. Say finished with 35 saves and was named the game’s first star. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Say speaks volumes in Salmon Arm win over Vernon

Silverbacks goalie makes 35 saves, Silverbacks snap Vipers’ winning streak at four with 3-1 decision

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Summerland municipal staff will send a letter to the province, asking that land decisions made by local governments be respected. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council offers Penticton support in dispute with provincial government

4-3 resolution comes after province overturns Penticton council decision

An Interior Health nurse prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a Kelowna clinic on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Nearly a third of Central Okanagan adults vaccinated

More than 65K doses delivered in Kelowna and West Kelowna, almost 275K across Interior Health

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park in Vancouver. British Columbia’s housing minister says campers in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park can either choose to accept the housing on offer or leave the park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. working to house people camping in Vancouver park as deadline to leave looms

Campers at the park have until Friday at 10 a.m. to tear down their tents

Most Read