Summerland councillor’s bid for NDP nomination rejected

Doug Holmes was told provincial executive would not accept his application

Doug Holmes

A Summerland councillor who wanted to put his name forward as the New Democratic Party candidate in the riding of Penticton said he was turned down by the party.

Doug Holmes submitted his nomination papers in the summer, after having been encouraged to seek the nomination.

But on Tuesday Sept. 15, he was informed that the provincial executive would not approve his application, thereby leaving him out of the running.

READ ALSO: Summerland mayor to represent NDP in next provincial election

READ ALSO: LETTER: Summerland mayor should not have marched with NDP

Summerland mayor Toni Boot, Summerland’s first Black mayor, was the sole candidate. She approved by acclamation as the party’s candidate for the next provincial election.

Holmes is disappointed with the process.

“I don’t think acclamations are good for democracy,” he said.

He added that he wanted to be a moderate voice in the left-of-centre party, since he believes such a candidate would stand the best chance of being elected.

While the New Democratic Party has had candidates in each election, the last time a candidate from the party was elected was in 1991, when Jim Beattie was the legislative member for the riding.

