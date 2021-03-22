Summerland firefighters battle difficult blaze sparked by abandoned campfire

Summerland firefighters spent two and a half hours after an abandoned campfire caused damage near the Summerland Research and Development Centre on March 22. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Firefighters in Summerland spent two and a half hours on Monday (March 22) morning dealing with the aftermath of an abandoned campfire near the Summerland Research and Development Centre.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. when a resident in the Canyon View area of Summerland noticed the smoke. Three firefighters attended the scene along with a command person who remained on the other side of the canyon.

Access to the fire was difficult and firefighters needed to use around 130 metres of hose to get to the abandoned campfire.

While the firefighters were present, a nearby tree caught fire and fell into the Trout Creek canyon.

Rob Robinson, deputy fire chief of the Summerland Fire Department, said the incident could have been much worse.

“Had it been a month later and drier, it could have been very serious,” he said.

He urges campers to be careful with campfires and to make sure they are extinguished before leaving the area.

